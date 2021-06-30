Over 1Mln Cubans Receive 3 Doses of COVID-19 Candidate Vaccines - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Over 1 million Cubans have received three doses of the homegrown COVID-19 candidate vaccines Soberana 02 and Abdala during clinical trials, the health ministry said.

"1.6 million people have completed vaccination with three doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala ... In total, by June 27, 5,676,321 doses have been administered in the country," the ministry said on Tuesday.

Every fourth citizen of the island has already participated in the clinical trials of the homegrown vaccines. Around 2.7 million people have received at least one dose of the locally-developed vaccine and nearly 2 million of them have got two doses.

Earlier, a group of Cuban biotech companies BioCubaFarma reported 62% effectiveness of the Soberana 02 vaccine. It was noted that the figure could increase with the introduction of a third dose as part to the Soberana Plus scheme, however the evaluation of the effectiveness of the scheme has yet to be completed.

Cuba has, so far, developed four vaccines against COVID-19 - Soberana 01 and 02 as well as the internasal Mambisa drug and the three-shot Abdala vaccine. The latter has 92.28% effectiveness.