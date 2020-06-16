UrduPoint.com
Over 1Mln Cubic Feet Of Contaminated Soil Gathered At Norilsk Incident Site - Ministry

Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

Over 1Mln Cubic Feet of Contaminated Soil Gathered at Norilsk Incident Site - Ministry

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Emergency workers collected 30,675 cubic meters (1,083,277 cubic feet) of contaminated soil following a diesel fuel leak in the thermal power plant in Russia's Norilsk, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry in the Krasnoyarsk Territory said on Tuesday.

"Overall, since the beginning of an active phase of an operation, Russia's emergency workers, together with other involved organizations, gathered 30,675 cubic meters of contaminated soil," the department said.

A state of emergency was declared in Norilsk after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river on May 29.

In total, 705 people and 303 units of special equipment are involved in emergency response to the fuel spill.

