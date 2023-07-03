Open Menu

Over $1Mln Donated For Family Of French Police Officer Who Shot Teenager Near Paris

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Over 1 million Euros ($1.09 million) has been raised to support the family of a police officer who shot a teenager in a Paris suburb, while donations for the deceased's mother have topped just over 192,000 euros, data from two fundraising websites showed Monday.

As of 12:00 GMT, the appeal entitled "Support for the Nanterre police officer's family" on the Gofundme donation website showed that the sum of 1.002 million euros has been raised, against an initial target of 50,000 euros. Over 50,000 people have made their donations.

A similar initiative launched on the Leetchi fundraising portal to support the mother of 17-year-old Nahel, who was killed in Nanterre, has raised 192,757 euros with over 9,000 contributors.

Nahel M. was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody.

The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protesters have clashed with police and set fire to public buildings and vehicles. Some 3,000 people were reportedly detained, including many juveniles.

