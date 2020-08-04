UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1Mln Households Left Without Power In US Amid Tropical Storm Isaias - Outage Tracker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Over 1Mln Households Left Without Power in US Amid Tropical Storm Isaias - Outage Tracker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Tropical storm Isaias has caused almost 1.5 million power outages in parts of the East Coast of the United States, the poweroutages.us website revealed on Tuesday.

The US state of New Jersey is facing the most significant problem with 651,000 reported power outages as per data supplied from local power companies.

Almost 300,000 households in Virginia have no electricity and more than 200,000 in North Carolina.

Two other states, Pennsylvania and Maryland, have reported more than 100,000 power outages.

Tropical storm Isaias has created heavy rains, winds and flooding, and is now moving rapidly to the Northeast part of the United States.

Related Topics

Storm Electricity Virginia United States From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

22 minutes ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘The Great Economic Reset ..

2 hours ago

ADDED permits economic licensees in Abu Dhabi to r ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.