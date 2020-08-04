Over 1Mln Households Left Without Power in US Amid Tropical Storm Isaias - Outage Tracker

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Tropical storm Isaias has caused almost 1.5 million power outages in parts of the East Coast of the United States, the poweroutages.us website revealed on Tuesday.

The US state of New Jersey is facing the most significant problem with 651,000 reported power outages as per data supplied from local power companies.

Almost 300,000 households in Virginia have no electricity and more than 200,000 in North Carolina.

Two other states, Pennsylvania and Maryland, have reported more than 100,000 power outages.

Tropical storm Isaias has created heavy rains, winds and flooding, and is now moving rapidly to the Northeast part of the United States.