Over 1Mln Kiev Citizens Left Without Electricity - Energy Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) About 1.1 million people were left without electricity in Kiev, the Ukrainian energy company Yasno said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the condition of the energy system in Kiev practically does not change. Almost the entire city left without energy for a day, about 1.1 million users ... In fact, we now have 50% less capacity," the company said.

Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow believes was carried out by Ukrainian special services.

The strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.

Following another series of attacks on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Authorities have urged people to reduce the use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.