Over 1Mln People Displaced Due To Conflict In Ethiopia's Tigray Region - IOM

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 08:19 PM

More than 1 million people have been displaced across 178 locations as a result of the continued conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) More than 1 million people have been displaced across 178 locations as a result of the continued conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday.

"There are some 1,000,052 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Tigray region, another 45,343 in Afar region and 18,781 in Amhara region. The data suggests that IDPs are fleeing to towns and cities to seek humanitarian assistance and gain access to essential services," the IOM said in a release.

The IOM pointed out that the highest concentration of displaced persons is in Shire with over 445,000 people, mostly from Western and Northwestern Tigray.

Among the regions with high density of the internally displaced people are also Adwa, Mekelle, Adigrat and Axum, the release said.

Armed conflict between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian government started last November after the TPLF attacked and stole weapons from an Ethiopia military base in order to arm an anti-government militia in the region. The conflict has since caused much displacement and food insecurity in the Tigray, while also making it more difficult for international organizations to provide aid to people affected by the crises.

