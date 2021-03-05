UrduPoint.com
Over 1Mln People Vaccinated In India On Thursday - Ministry Of Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 04:20 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) More than 1 million people were vaccinated in India on Thursday, for the first time since the start of the vaccination campaign, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Total 1,093,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 p.m. [13:30 GMT] today, the forty-eighth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 834,141 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 259,813 HCWs [health care workers] and FLWs [frontline workers] received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said in a statement on late Thursday.

The total number of used vaccine doses has crossed 17.7 million, the ministry added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 115.48 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.56 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India has confirmed more than 11.15 million coronavirus cases so far, with over 157,000 fatalities.

