Over 1Mln People Without Electricity in Florida as Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall - Tracker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) More than 1 million people experience problems with electricity in the US state of Florida after hurricane Ian made landfall, the poweroutage.us web portal said on Wednesday.

Almost 1,040,000 out of a total of 11 million customers have no power, the web tracker said.

Another 307,000 people are experiencing a similar problem in the US territory of Puerto Rico.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory that the Category 4 storm made landfall in Florida.