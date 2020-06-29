UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1Mln Russians Take Part In Online Vote On Constitutional Amendments - Monitors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:38 PM

Over 1Mln Russians Take Part in Online Vote on Constitutional Amendments - Monitors

The number of Russians who have taken part in the online voting on the amendments to the national constitution has topped 1 million, the head of Moscow headquarters of the election monitoring center, Ilya Massukh, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The number of Russians who have taken part in the online voting on the amendments to the national constitution has topped 1 million, the head of Moscow headquarters of the election monitoring center, Ilya Massukh, said on Monday.

"As for the remote online voting, we have topped 1 million, [1 million people] have taken part," Massukh told reporters.

The all-Russian vote on the constitutional amendments was initially scheduled for April 22 but then postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The vote started on June 25 to run through July 1. Residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod region can also cast ballots online on June 25-30.

The vote seeks to introduce amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution, which will include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation.

Other amendments will confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.

The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the President of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for President Vladimir Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

The proposed changes also aim to protect Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate part of its territory.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Vote Marriage Man Vladimir Putin Nizhny Novgorod April June July Women Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Stra ..

11 minutes ago

UAE provides COVID-19 aid and PPE to 1 million med ..

26 minutes ago

Palestine announces 97 new COVID-19 cases

41 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y6p and HUAWEI Y8p are ready to Rock the St ..

42 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges Turkey to play the role of media ..

51 minutes ago

Giving, charity, and helping others are values dee ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.