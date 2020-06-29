Over 1Mln Russians Take Part in Online Vote on Constitutional Amendments - Monitors

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The number of Russians who have taken part in the online voting on the amendments to the national constitution has topped 1 million, the head of Moscow headquarters of the election monitoring center, Ilya Massukh, said on Monday.

"As for the remote online voting, we have topped 1 million, [1 million people] have taken part," Massukh told reporters.

The all-Russian vote on the constitutional amendments was initially scheduled for April 22 but then postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The vote started on June 25 to run through July 1. Residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod region can also cast ballots online on June 25-30.

The vote seeks to introduce amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution, which will include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation.

Other amendments will confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.

The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the President of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for President Vladimir Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

The proposed changes also aim to protect Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate part of its territory.