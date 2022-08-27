Over 1Mln Tonnes of Grain Shipped From Ukrainian Ports - Turkish Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The volume of grain shipped from Ukrainian ports under the UN-brokered grain deal is 1.043286 million tonnes, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said on Saturday.

"The shipment of grain, which began with the departure of the first ship from the Odesa port of Ukraine on August 1, 2022, continues safely and routinely. To date, the volume of grain transported from Ukrainian ports is 1.

043286 million tonnes," the ministry said in a statement.

On July 22, multilateral agreements on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and on Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain were signed in Istanbul. The deal, which was signed by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers along the Black Sea from three ports, including Odesa.