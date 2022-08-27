UrduPoint.com

Over 1Mln Tonnes Of Grain Shipped From Ukrainian Ports - Turkish Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Over 1Mln Tonnes of Grain Shipped From Ukrainian Ports - Turkish Defense Ministry

The volume of grain shipped from Ukrainian ports under the UN-brokered grain deal is 1.043286 million tonnes, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The volume of grain shipped from Ukrainian ports under the UN-brokered grain deal is 1.043286 million tonnes, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said on Saturday.

"The shipment of grain, which began with the departure of the first ship from the Odesa port of Ukraine on August 1, 2022, continues safely and routinely. To date, the volume of grain transported from Ukrainian ports is 1.

043286 million tonnes," the ministry said in a statement.

On July 22, multilateral agreements on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and on Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain were signed in Istanbul. The deal, which was signed by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers along the Black Sea from three ports, including Odesa.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Istanbul July August From Million

Recent Stories

Police facilitation centres extended: CCPO

Police facilitation centres extended: CCPO

3 minutes ago
 JUI-F establishes relief camp for flood affectees

JUI-F establishes relief camp for flood affectees

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University sets up animal medica ..

Sindh Agriculture University sets up animal medical camp for rain-hit cattle own ..

3 minutes ago
 Tajikistan's Leader Tells UN Chief Humanitarian Ai ..

Tajikistan's Leader Tells UN Chief Humanitarian Aid to Afghan Residents Should C ..

3 minutes ago
 BISP disburses over Rs.4 billion among 190,326 fam ..

BISP disburses over Rs.4 billion among 190,326 families under FRCA

6 minutes ago
 Ministerial committee reviews flood afectees' resc ..

Ministerial committee reviews flood afectees' rescue, rehabilitation activities

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.