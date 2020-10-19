UrduPoint.com
Over 1Mln US Passengers Screened In Busiest Travel Day Since March - Transportation Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said in a statement that it screened over one million passengers at the country's airports on Sunday, a significant rebound from lows of previous months, but still a fry cry from pre-pandemic traffic.

"The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened over 1 million passengers Sunday, representing the highest number of passengers screened at TSA checkpoints since March 17, 2020," the TSA said on Monday.

During the week from October 12 through October 18, TSA screened 6.1 million passengers at checkpoints nationwide - its highest weekly volume since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Reuters, the Sunday number, 1.03 million passengers, is still about 60% lower than the same day last year, but constitutes a "dramatic" recovery of air travel from the pandemic-induced slump in demand, which pushed screening figures to as low as 87,000 in a single day in April.

