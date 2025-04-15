Over 2 Mn Displaced People To Return To Khartoum Over Six Months: UN
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 08:07 PM
The United Nations said Tuesday it expected more than two million people displaced in war-ravaged Sudan to return to the capital Khartoum within the next six months, if security conditions allow
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The United Nations said Tuesday it expected more than two million people displaced in war-ravaged Sudan to return to the capital Khartoum within the next six months, if security conditions allow.
Fighting erupted in Sudan on April 15, 2023 between the army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, headed by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
As the world marks the two-year anniversary of the devastating conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted more than 13 million, the UN's International Organization for Migration noted the need to prepare for many of the displaced to begin returning home to Khartoum.
The capital city became a battleground almost from the start, but since the army recaptured it last month, the agency said: "We are seeing people returning, we are seeing hope coming."
The organisation estimates "that over the next six months, we will have 2.1 million returning" to Khartoum, Mohamed Refaat, its chief of mission in Sudan, told reporters in Geneva, speaking from Port Sudan.
This calculation, he said, was "based on the numbers we understand that... left the capital when the war started".
The returns, he said, would depend on "the security situation and... the availability of services on the ground".
Recent Stories
Commissioner Multan division Amir Kareem Khan orders special counters to resolve ..
ATC extends Azam Swati’s interim bail in May 9 cases
Over 2 mn displaced people to return to Khartoum over six months: UN
KP initiates "Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme"
Ex Tehsil Nazim killed in Kohat firing
District admin intensifies anti-encroachment drive
KP body discuss framework relating to mining, mineral sector
Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra, large quantities of narcotics and illegal ..
Four players of Kohiwala village shine in national hockey teams
PFA discards 900kg expired food items in Khanewal
Committee formed to ensure quality, speed of development projects: Commissioner
Minister Arora visits Children’s Hospital, orders swift justice in Hafizabad p ..
More Stories From World
-
Over 2 mn displaced people to return to Khartoum over six months: UN4 minutes ago
-
Argentina's peso sinks after currency controls eased1 hour ago
-
Khamenei says Iran-US talks going well but may lead nowhere2 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed meets Crypto.com chief operations officer3 hours ago
-
UAE President, Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperation3 hours ago
-
Hanoi Citywalk: China-Vietnam fruit trade fuels a 'sweet opportunity'3 hours ago
-
Sino-Pak Digital Trade Academy launched to boost vocational skills3 hours ago
-
E-China's Heze ready to offer spring floral feast3 hours ago
-
Exchange 106 tower, a landmark of China-Malaysia BRI cooperation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia3 hours ago
-
Belt and Road Economic and Trade Center inaugurated to boost multilateral cooperation3 hours ago
-
More than 10% of Afghans could lose healthcare by year-end: WHO4 hours ago
-
Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities4 hours ago