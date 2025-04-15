Over 2 mn displaced people to return to Khartoum over six months: UN

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The United Nations said Tuesday it expected more than two million people displaced in war-ravaged Sudan to return to the capital Khartoum within the next six months, if security conditions allow.

Fighting erupted in Sudan on April 15, 2023 between the army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, headed by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

As the world marks the two-year anniversary of the devastating conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted more than 13 million, the UN's International Organization for Migration noted the need to prepare for many of the displaced to begin returning home to Khartoum.

The capital city became a battleground almost from the start, but since the army recaptured it last month, the agency said: "We are seeing people returning, we are seeing hope coming."

The organisation estimates "that over the next six months, we will have 2.1 million returning" to Khartoum, Mohamed Refaat, its chief of mission in Sudan, told reporters in Geneva, speaking from Port Sudan.

This calculation, he said, was "based on the numbers we understand that... left the capital when the war started".

The returns, he said, would depend on "the security situation and... the availability of services on the ground".