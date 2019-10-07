Over 20 al-Shabaab militants killed in Southern Somalia

Over 20 al-Shabaab militants were killed and several others wounded when security forces conducted an operation in southern Somalia, an official and local media reported on Monday

MOGADISHU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Over 20 al-Shabaab militants were killed and several others wounded when security forces conducted an operation in southern Somalia, an official and local media reported on Monday.

The operation was carried out near the vicinity of Abdalla Birole, located some 55 kilometers (34 miles) from the port city of Kismayo, the administrative capital of Jubaland state.

"Jubaland forces, known as Darwish, conducted an operation against al-Shabaab militants in Lower Jubba region, killing over 20 al-Shabaab militants and wounded several others," local state-run television said on Monday.

Khiyar Abdi Mohamed, a senior Darwish officer, told reporters that the slain included senior al-Shabaab commanders, with one of them responsible for making improvised explosive devices and sending militants to carry out attacks. The operation against al-Shabaab will continue until the region is cleared of the group, Mohamed added.