Over 20 Anti-LGBT Demonstrators Detained In Georgian Capital Tbilisi - Reports

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) The Georgian police have detained over 20 counterprotesters rallying against the LGBT demonstration in central Tbilisi, local media reported, citing the country's Interior Ministry.

On Friday, the Georgian patriarchate called on the government to prevent LGBT rallies planned to be held from June 18-24 in the country's capital. The organizers of the rallies responded by calling on their supporters to protest against the patriarchate's statement by staging a rally outside the government building on Friday.

Their opponents organized a simultaneous counterprotest. Dozens of patrol police units have been dispatched to the rallies site.

The Interpressnews agency reported, citing the Interior Ministry, that the official information about those detained will be released on Saturday.

There have been no reports about what violations have been committed by those detained.

The Interior Ministry said late on Friday that eight people had been detained during the counterprotest.

