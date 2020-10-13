MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) More than 20 demonstrators were arrested in Washington DC during the Senate judiciary committee's confirmation hearings of US President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Fox news reports.

Protesters gathered outside the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Monday, the first day of Barrett's hearings. US Capitol Police arrested 21 demonstrators for crowding and obstruction, while another person was arrested for unlawful conduct, Fox News said.

Earlier, it was reported that costumed demonstrations were held outside the US Supreme Court in Washington ahead of the Senate judiciary committee's confirmation hearings of Barrett, who is Trump's nominee to replace late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump wants Barrett to be confirmed as soon as possible, before the presidential and congressional elections on November 3 when Democrats hope they will retake control of the Senate from the Republicans. Trump's rival, former vice president Joe Biden, has repeatedly stressed that Trump's nominee should not be confirmed before the elections.

The Supreme Court may have to decide the November 3 election outcome amid fears of voter fraud due to mail-in ballots.