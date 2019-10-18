Over 20 Children Injured in Big Accident as School Bus Overturns on Road in India- Reports

(@imziishan)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) At least 22 schoolchildren have suffered minor injuries in a road accident involving school bus in central India's Madhya Pradesh state, media reported Friday.

According to the India Today newspaper, the school bus carrying almost 30 children overturned when a tractor-trolley overtook it at a difficult section of a mountain road on Friday morning.

Eyewitnesses to the incident said that the driver was inattentive and constantly distracted while driving.

Children were taken to the district hospital, where they were treated. The bus driver has been detained. Police are investigating the incident.