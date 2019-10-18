UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20 Children Injured In Big Accident As School Bus Overturns On Road In India- Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:01 PM

Over 20 Children Injured in Big Accident as School Bus Overturns on Road in India- Reports

At least 22 schoolchildren have suffered minor injuries in a road accident involving school bus in central India's Madhya Pradesh state, media reported Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) At least 22 schoolchildren have suffered minor injuries in a road accident involving school bus in central India's Madhya Pradesh state, media reported Friday.

According to the India Today newspaper, the school bus carrying almost 30 children overturned when a tractor-trolley overtook it at a difficult section of a mountain road on Friday morning.

Eyewitnesses to the incident said that the driver was inattentive and constantly distracted while driving.

Children were taken to the district hospital, where they were treated. The bus driver has been detained. Police are investigating the incident.

Related Topics

India Police Driver Road Road Accident Media

Recent Stories

Cultural Society of Fatima Jinnah Women University ..

4 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 7 ..

4 minutes ago

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine May Buy Russian Gas at 20% Lower Price If ..

4 minutes ago

Lebanese Prime Minister Cancels Cabinet Meeting on ..

16 minutes ago

Gazprom Notified Ukraine About Need to Settle Disp ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.