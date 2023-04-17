Over 20 Chinese Officers to Study at Russian General Staff Academy in Fall - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Over 20 senior Chinese officers will begin studying at the higher academic courses at the military academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces in fall, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has agreed to increase the number of Chinese students who will study at the academy's special faculty. Over 20 senior Chinese officers will begin their studies at the higher academy courses this fall," the ministry said in a statement timed to the visit of Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu to Russia.

China's representation will be the largest among the contigent of foreign military officers studying at the academy, the Russian defense ministry added.

During the trip to Russia, Li thanked the military academy of Russia's general staff for providing training for Chinese students, according to the Russian ministry.

Li is visiting Russia from Sunday to Tuesday. He met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday, with the officials discussing the state of and prospects for bilateral defense cooperation, as well as topical issues of global and regional security.

The visit is Li's first foreign trip after his appointment as head of the Chinese military department in March 2023.