UrduPoint.com

Over 20 Chinese Officers To Study At Russian General Staff Academy In Fall - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Over 20 Chinese Officers to Study at Russian General Staff Academy in Fall - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Over 20 senior Chinese officers will begin studying at the higher academic courses at the military academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces in fall, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has agreed to increase the number of Chinese students who will study at the academy's special faculty. Over 20 senior Chinese officers will begin their studies at the higher academy courses this fall," the ministry said in a statement timed to the visit of Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu to Russia.

China's representation will be the largest among the contigent of foreign military officers studying at the academy, the Russian defense ministry added.

During the trip to Russia, Li thanked the military academy of Russia's general staff for providing training for Chinese students, according to the Russian ministry.

Li is visiting Russia from Sunday to Tuesday. He met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday, with the officials discussing the state of and prospects for bilateral defense cooperation, as well as topical issues of global and regional security.

The visit is Li's first foreign trip after his appointment as head of the Chinese military department in March 2023.

Related Topics

Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin March Sunday From

Recent Stories

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras A ..

RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for Russian investor ..

1 hour ago
 Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

1 hour ago
 An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Lau ..

An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Launched in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.