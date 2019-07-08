(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :At least seven were children out of the over 20 civilians killed in an airstrike against displaced civilians on the village of Mhambel, in the outskirts of Idlib , in northwest Syria , the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported today.

According to news reports, the attack, which took place on Saturday, was led by Government forces using missiles and barrel bombs.

"This latest outrage adds to the mounting child casualties caused by intensifying violence over the past few weeks, including in Al Wadihi, southern Idlib, northern Aleppo and northern Hama," UNICEF chief, Henrietta Fore, in a statement released.

At least 140 children have been killed in northwest Syria since the start of this year.

"The obvious disregard for the safety and well-being of children evident in these attacks is appalling," Fore said, adding, "My heart breaks for the young lives lost and for all the children in the area who remain in harm's way".

The UNICEF Executive Director, "strongly and unequivocally" urged the parties to the conflict and those who have influence over them "to ensure that children in the northwest and across the country are protected from the ongoing violence."