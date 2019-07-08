UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20 Civilians, Including 7 Children, Killed In Yet Another Airstrike In Syria's Idlib: UN

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 08:21 PM

Over 20 civilians, including 7 children, killed in yet another airstrike in Syria's Idlib: UN

At least seven were children out of the over 20 civilians killed in an airstrike against displaced civilians on the village of Mhambel, in the outskirts of Idlib, in northwest Syria, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported today

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :At least seven were children out of the over 20 civilians killed in an airstrike against displaced civilians on the village of Mhambel, in the outskirts of Idlib, in northwest Syria, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported today.

According to news reports, the attack, which took place on Saturday, was led by Government forces using missiles and barrel bombs.

"This latest outrage adds to the mounting child casualties caused by intensifying violence over the past few weeks, including in Al Wadihi, southern Idlib, northern Aleppo and northern Hama," UNICEF chief, Henrietta Fore, in a statement released.

At least 140 children have been killed in northwest Syria since the start of this year.

"The obvious disregard for the safety and well-being of children evident in these attacks is appalling," Fore said, adding, "My heart breaks for the young lives lost and for all the children in the area who remain in harm's way".

The UNICEF Executive Director, "strongly and unequivocally" urged the parties to the conflict and those who have influence over them "to ensure that children in the northwest and across the country are protected from the ongoing violence."

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Syria Young Idlib Aleppo All From Government

Recent Stories

Is toss weighing too heavy on World Cup semi-final ..

3 minutes ago

World invited to watch museum restore Rembrandt's ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner pays visit to embankments to r ..

3 minutes ago

'Tough to swallow': Barty finds Wimbledon title bi ..

3 minutes ago

Model courts dispose of 118 cases

9 minutes ago

Fahmida, Jing discuss sports diplomacy

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.