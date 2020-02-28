UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20 Coronavirus Vaccines In Development Globally, Results Expected In Few Weeks - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:35 PM

Over 20 Coronavirus Vaccines in Development Globally, Results Expected in Few Weeks - WHO

Over 20 vaccines for coronavirus are in development globally with the first results expected in a few weeks, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Over 20 vaccines for coronavirus are in development globally with the first results expected in a few weeks, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"At the same time, work is also progressing on vaccines and therapeutics. More than 20 vaccines are in development globally, and several therapeutics are in clinical trials. We expect the first results in a few weeks," Tedros told a press conference.

Related Topics

Same Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof ruled out of ICC Women’s T20 World ..

2 hours ago

Erdogan to Discuss Syria's Idlib in Phone Talks Wi ..

6 minutes ago

Lahore High Court issues notices to govt, others o ..

6 minutes ago

WHO urges public to follow basic preventive measur ..

6 minutes ago

People to soon enjoy govt's welfare oriented polic ..

6 minutes ago

Senior Russian Lawmaker Accuses Washington Post of ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.