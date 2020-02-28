Over 20 Coronavirus Vaccines in Development Globally, Results Expected in Few Weeks - WHO

Over 20 vaccines for coronavirus are in development globally with the first results expected in a few weeks, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday

"At the same time, work is also progressing on vaccines and therapeutics. More than 20 vaccines are in development globally, and several therapeutics are in clinical trials. We expect the first results in a few weeks," Tedros told a press conference.