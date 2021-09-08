Over 20 Countries Accepted Invitation to Sept 8 Online Conference on Afghanistan - Maas

More than 20 countries have accepted the invitation to participate in the US-initiated ministerial online conference on Afghanistan that will take place later on Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) More than 20 countries have accepted the invitation to participate in the US-initiated ministerial online conference on Afghanistan that will take place later on Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"More than 20 countries have accepted this invitation to discussion," Maas said in a statement, released on Twitter.