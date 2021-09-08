- Home
Over 20 Countries Accepted Invitation To Sept 8 Online Conference On Afghanistan - Maas
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 02:42 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) More than 20 countries have accepted the invitation to participate in the US-initiated ministerial online conference on Afghanistan that will take place later on Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.
"More than 20 countries have accepted this invitation to discussion," Maas said in a statement, released on Twitter.