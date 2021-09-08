UrduPoint.com

Over 20 Countries Accepted Invitation To Sept 8 Online Conference On Afghanistan - Maas

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 02:42 PM

Over 20 Countries Accepted Invitation to Sept 8 Online Conference on Afghanistan - Maas

More than 20 countries have accepted the invitation to participate in the US-initiated ministerial online conference on Afghanistan that will take place later on Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) More than 20 countries have accepted the invitation to participate in the US-initiated ministerial online conference on Afghanistan that will take place later on Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"More than 20 countries have accepted this invitation to discussion," Maas said in a statement, released on Twitter.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Twitter German

Recent Stories

Dairy Farm Management Training Program concludes a ..

Dairy Farm Management Training Program concludes at UVAS

6 minutes ago
 UVAS to establish Genomic Centre under HEC-funded ..

UVAS to establish Genomic Centre under HEC-funded project

6 minutes ago
 Russian Health Ministry Says 1 Person Killed, 9 In ..

Russian Health Ministry Says 1 Person Killed, 9 Injured in Noginsk Gas Explosion

3 minutes ago
 Women’s cricket season begins on Thursday with f ..

Women’s cricket season begins on Thursday with four-team Pakistan Cup

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan Holds 2nd Consultation of Afghanistan's N ..

Pakistan Holds 2nd Consultation of Afghanistan's Neighbors - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Guinea's Largest Party in Parliament Accepts Chang ..

Guinea's Largest Party in Parliament Accepts Changes in Country

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.