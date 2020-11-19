(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) More than 20 countries in Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa have received Russia's humanitarian assistance, including in addressing natural disasters, over the past two years, the Ministry of Emergencies (EMERCOM) told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Over the period of 2019-2020, the Russian Federation has provided humanitarian assistance to 21 countries in Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa with a total value of over $25 million," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Russia actively participates in international humanitarian efforts related to the elimination of the fallout of the most serious emergency situations, including those caused by global climate change.