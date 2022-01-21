BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) UENOS AIRES, January 21 (Sputnik) ” More than 20 cases of the coronavirus have been detected on the Esperanza BUENOS AIRES (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) ase research station of Argentina in Antarctica, media reported.

"COVID-19 has reached Esperanza Base in Antarctica where 24 cases were discovered during the study of researchers and scientists as part of the 2022 campaign," the Antarctic command said, as quoted by the Infobae news outlet.

Non-vaccinated employees of the base have been relocated to Buenos Aires and placed in isolation.

Those who were vaccinated against COVID-19 remain in the research station under the supervision of doctors.