Over 20 Dead After Boat Accident in Southern India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) More than 20 people died when an overloaded boat capsized in India's southern Kerala State, The Times of India reports.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening off the coastal town of Tanur in the Malappuram district.

The newspaper said citing sources that the tourist boat was heavily overloaded with about 30 to 40 people on board, including children. At least 21 people drowned as a result of the accident.

The dead include three women and four children, according to Indian media reports. Around ten people have reportedly been taken to hospitals for treatment.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep shock at the tragedy via social media and announced that payments would be made to the families of the deceased.