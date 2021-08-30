Over 20 Dead, Dozens Missing After Vessel Collision in Peru

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) More than 20 people are feared dead while over 50 went missing after two vessels collided on the Huallaga River in the Amazonian region of Loreto in Peru, the RPP radio station reported.

The accident occurred amid heavy fog, when a motor boat hit a passenger vessel with around 80 people aboard.

One of the surviving passengers told reporters that before the collision occurred, he had heard a boat with the light off approaching their vessel. Many passengers may have been asleep at the time of the collision.

A Navy team continues the search for survivors.