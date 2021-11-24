UrduPoint.com

Over 20 Dead In Channel Migrant Boat Disaster

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 10:12 PM

Over 20 dead in Channel migrant boat disaster

Over 20 migrants seeking to cross the Channel from France to England died Wednesday when their boat sank off the coast of the northern port of Calais, in the deadliest disaster to hit the busy route, French police said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Over 20 migrants seeking to cross the Channel from France to England died Wednesday when their boat sank off the coast of the northern port of Calais, in the deadliest disaster to hit the busy route, French police said.

French patrol vessels went to the scene after a fisherman reported seeing over a dozen bodies floating in the water, authorities said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is heading to the scene.

Related Topics

Police Water France Died Calais From

Recent Stories

Emirates Steel highlights digital transformation a ..

Emirates Steel highlights digital transformation across steel industry at GMIS 2 ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan-origin US businessman Tahir Javed calls o ..

Pakistan-origin US businessman Tahir Javed calls on Prime Minister

45 seconds ago
 Mother from Caribbean wins two tickets on Virgin G ..

Mother from Caribbean wins two tickets on Virgin Galactic space flight

47 seconds ago
 IEA urges OPEC to take 'necessary steps' to lower ..

IEA urges OPEC to take 'necessary steps' to lower oil prices

49 seconds ago
 Cold, dry weather hit Balochistan

Cold, dry weather hit Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Prosperity of any country linked with better basic ..

Prosperity of any country linked with better basic education: DC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.