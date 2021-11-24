Over 20 dead in Channel migrant boat disaster

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Over 20 migrants seeking to cross the Channel from France to England died Wednesday when their boat sank off the coast of the northern port of Calais, in the deadliest disaster to hit the busy route, French police said.

French patrol vessels went to the scene after a fisherman reported seeing over a dozen bodies floating in the water, authorities said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is heading to the scene.