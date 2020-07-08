Over 20 Detained at Unauthorized Public Event in Downtown Moscow - Interior Ministry Dept

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) More than 20 people were detained on Tuesday during an unauthorized public event on Lubyanka Square in downtown Moscow, the Russian Interior Ministry's Moscow department said in a statement.

The detainees were taken to territorial police precincts, administrative cases against them were being considered.

"Today, in Lubyanka Square, a group of citizens in violation of the Federal Law of the Russian Federation of June 19, 2004 'On meetings, rallies, demonstrations, marches and pickets' organized an uncoordinated public event.

Police officers detained more than 20 of its participants," the statement said.

Earlier reports said several journalists had been detained in the Russian capital on Tuesday while protesting treason charges against their former colleague and space agency official, Ivan Safronov.

Safronov has been serving as information adviser to the chief of the Russian space agency Roscosmos since May. The Federal Security Service (FSB) said he had been passing state secrets to a NATO country.