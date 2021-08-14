UrduPoint.com

Over 20 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Russia's Vladimir Region - Interior Ministry

Over 20 Injured as Bus Collides With Truck in Russia's Vladimir Region - Interior Ministry

At least 22 people were injured after a bus crashed into a truck in Russia's Vladimir Region, the regional Interior Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) At least 22 people were injured after a bus crashed into a truck in Russia's Vladimir Region, the regional Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The accident took place at about 3.15 a.m. Moscow time (00:15 GMT) on the Federal M-8 highway in the Aleksandrovsky district.

"According to preliminary information, the 57-year-old driver of the Neoplan bus, en route from Yaroslavl to Moscow, collided with a MAN car with a TONAR semitrailer driven by a 37-year-old, moving in the same direction," the service said in a statement, adding that 16 of 22 injured people had been hospitalized.

