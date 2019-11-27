UrduPoint.com
Over 20 Injured In Russian Tourist Bus Accident In Dominican Republic - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

Over 20 Injured in Russian Tourist Bus Accident in Dominican Republic - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) A bus with around 60 Russian tourists has collided with a truck in the Dominican Republic, which resulted in the injury of over 20 people, including children, the Dominican Diario Libre newspaper reports.

The road accident occurred on Tuesday evening not far from the city of Higuey in the eastern La Altagracia Province, the newspaper said. The bus with Russian tourists was headed for the airport.

There have been no reports of deaths resulting from the accident.

