Over 20 Iraqis Detained in Ankara on Suspicion of Links to IS - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) A total of 22 Iraqi nationals were detained in Ankara during a special operation against suspected militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), media reported on Friday.

According to the Turkish NTV broadcaster, the operation was carried out by officers of the counter-terrorism department of Ankara.

In 2013, the Turkish authorities declared the IS a terrorist group, and the country has since been repeatedly attacked by terrorists. Ankara is also involved in the Syrian conflict, having run a number of operations against the IS and Kurdish militia groups.