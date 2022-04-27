UrduPoint.com

Over 20 Killed In Anti-Muslim Attack In Ethiopia: Islamic Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Over 20 killed in anti-Muslim attack in Ethiopia: Islamic group

More than 20 people have been killed in an attack on Muslims in the northern Ethiopian city of Gondar during the funeral of a Muslim elder, a local Islamic group said on Wednesday

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :More than 20 people have been killed in an attack on Muslims in the northern Ethiopian city of Gondar during the funeral of a Muslim elder, a local Islamic group said on Wednesday.

The attackers "fired a barrage of heavy machine guns and grenades... leaving many dead while others who were injured have been taken to hospital," the religious body said.

"More than 20 have died due to yesterday's attack which also saw the looting of Muslim properties," it added.

The mayor of Gondar, Zewdu Malede, told Ethiopian public broadcaster EBC that the "incident was carried out by few extremist individuals." "There has been some destruction and loss of lives from all sides," he said, without offering further details about the identity of the attackers or the victims.

"The situation was (brought) under control by 7:00 pm."Officials at the Amhara regional government could not be reached while Gondar police declined to comment.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Police Died Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Zafar Zaman posted as Chairman Railways

Zafar Zaman posted as Chairman Railways

24 seconds ago
 Netherlands Sees Gas Prices Skyrocket After Russia ..

Netherlands Sees Gas Prices Skyrocket After Russia Curbs Supplies to EU

25 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan holds voters' awar ..

Election Commission of Pakistan holds voters' awareness workshops

4 minutes ago
 SCO discusses cooperation with ESAP

SCO discusses cooperation with ESAP

4 minutes ago
 Macron Plans to Appoint Prime Minister With Social ..

Macron Plans to Appoint Prime Minister With Social, Industrial Experience

4 minutes ago
 US Advance Trade Deficit Up 18% to Record $125.3Bl ..

US Advance Trade Deficit Up 18% to Record $125.3Bln in March - Commerce Dept.

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.