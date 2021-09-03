(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) At least 22 undocumented migrants have died and dozens have gone missing at sea on their way from Morocco to Spain's Canary Islands, human rights group Walking Borders said on Thursday.

"The terrible wreck of a boat that was heading for the Canary Islands with 86 people, including 36 women and 13 girls, aboard.

The Moroccan maritime service recovered 22 bodies and found no survivors," rights activist Helena Maleno Garzon, who founded the charity, tweeted.

Over the first half of 2021, a total of 2,087 migrants have died during attempted sea passage to Spain, the organization said.

According to the official data provide by the Spanish interior ministry, some 18,500 migrants have arrived in Spain since early 2021, which is 54% more than during the same period of 2020. Of them, about 8,200 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands alone.