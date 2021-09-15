UrduPoint.com

Over 20 Million Employees Throughout EU Live Below Poverty Line, On Minimal Salaries

Twenty-four million workers across the European Union, or some 12% of the bloc's 194-million labor force, live below the poverty line on minimal salaries, the European Trade Union (ETUC) said on Wednesday

"The real state of the union: 24 million workers across the EU are on minimum wages which leave them living below the poverty line. It's time to deliver fair minimum wages and collective bargaining for all," the ETUC tweeted.

The tweet is timed to coincide with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's State of the Union address in the European Parliament.

The ETUC represents 45 million members of 90 trade unions across 38 European nations and 10 European trade union federations.

