Over 20 million Muslims enjoy religious freedom in China: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :A Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson on Wednesday said that there were nearly 200 million religious believers in China , of which more than 20 million were Muslims , more than 380,000 religious staff, about 5,500 religious groups, and more than 140,000 places for religious activities registered according to law.

"There are 24,400 mosques in Xinjiang province, and an average of one mosque per 530 Muslims," Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while responding to a report which claimed that there were very serious violations of human right in Xinjiang.

He said the Chinese government protected the freedom of religious belief of Chinese citizens, including Xinjiang Uygurs and other ethnic minorities.

The spokesperson said there were no ethnic, religious, or human rights issues in Xinjiang, and Xinjiang's local governments had adopted counter-terrorism and de-extremization measures.

From 1990 to the end of 2016, thousands of violent terrorist incidents occurred in Xinjiang, causing a large number of innocent casualties and property damage.

Since Xinjiang had severely cracked down on violent and terrorist crimes in accordance with the law and attached importance to source control, there had been no violent terrorist incidents in the region for three consecutive years, he added.

Geng Shuang said social stability, national unity, and people live and work in peace and added, "If according to some people's logic, should the people of Xinjiang oppose such a positive move and will rather live in the shadow of extreme thoughts and acts of violence" He said the Chinese always welcomed foreigners who adhere to the principle of objectivity and fairness to come to Xinjiang and take a look.

"Since the end of last year, thousands of foreign ambassadors, officials of international organizations, and media personnel have visited Xinjiang successively. "They have witnessed the remarkable results achieved by Xinjiang's preventive counter-terrorism and de-extremization measures," he added.

At the same time, he emphasized that Xinjiang affairs were purely China's internal affairs, and no external anti-China forces were allowed to interfere.

He reiterated the Chinese side would continue to do its own thing well, implement its Xinjiang governance policy, and continue to develop and build Xinjiang.

"Xinjiang's continued prosperity and stability, national unity, and social harmony are the most powerful counterattacks to those slandering and discrediting statements," he added.