Over 20% of Britons Forced to Reduce Spending on Essential Food Items - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Twenty-one percent of UK citizens say they were forced to reduce costs on essential food items, and the same number of people say they had to cut spending on household essentials, a YouGov poll said on Friday.

Among those in the United Kingdom who earn less than 20,000 Pounds (almost $22,000) a year, 28% say they have been forced to cut household essentials costs and 29% have been forced to cut their staple food budget.

According to the poll, 32% of those surveyed say that they have reduced the cost of going to restaurants and cafes, 31% cut spending on luxury items, 29% on clothes, and the same share on day trips, and 28% each on holidays and takeaways.

Seventeen percent of respondents say they also have to reduce spending on digital television subscriptions, the poll said, adding that 16% reduced car trips to pay less for fuel.

The number of those who have reduced their living expenses has increased in all categories compared to the survey conducted in July, the poll added.