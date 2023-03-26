UrduPoint.com

Over 20% Of Finnish Citizens Vote Early In Parliamentary Elections - Justice Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Over 20% of Finnish Citizens Vote Early in Parliamentary Elections - Justice Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) More than 20% of eligible Finnish citizens voted on the fourth day of early voting in the parliamentary elections, according to preliminary data released by the country's Ministry of Justice.

Early voting in the parliamentary elections kicked off in Finland on March 22.

Advance voting abroad is underway from March 22 to 25.

The justice ministry said on Saturday that 895,882 eligible voters, or 20.9%, voted on the fourth day of early voting.

On Friday, 731,769 eligible Finnish voters, or 17.1%, voted early.

Parliamentary elections will be held in Finland on April 2, 2023. Over 2,400 candidates are running for 200 seats in the Finnish Parliament.

