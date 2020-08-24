Over 20% of French Employees Reluctant to Wear Masks at Work - Survey

Twenty-six percent of the French citizens have said they have no intention to follow official requirements to wear masks in open-plan offices and shared working spaces, according to a survey conducted by the Qapa website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Twenty-six percent of the French citizens have said they have no intention to follow official requirements to wear masks in open-plan offices and shared working spaces, according to a survey conducted by the Qapa website.

The requirement is due to take effect on September 1, according to the French Labor Ministry. Employers will be responsible for violations of the restrictions by their employees.

While 26 percent of the French employees are reluctant to wear masks in open-plan working spaces, 25 percent of respondents declared their readiness to follow the measure on their own, and 37 percent said they would use a mask if it is mandatory.

The survey also found that 56 percent of the French workers are afraid to come back to offices sue to the risk of getting infected with the COVID-19 disease. Notably, offices have remained among the main sources for new disease clusters since May, according to the public health authorities.

The survey also suggested that companies were not in rush to implement the new health protocols to curb the spread of the virus since the number of infections has reached a new daily high of 4,897 since the end of lockdown in the country.

In particular, 11 percent of those surveyed said the protective measures have not yet been accepted on their workplaces, and 28 percent of the respondents cannot say whether they will be accepted at all upon their return to work. Sixty-one percent, however, said that they were aware of health guidelines they would have to follow.

The French authorities have called on the population to remain vigilant amid the renewed circulation of the virus in the country. As of Monday, France has registered 280,459 COVID-19 cases and 30,518 related fatalities.