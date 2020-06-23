Over 20% of Global Tourist Destinations Start Easing COVID-19 Travel Restrictions - UNWTO

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:50 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Over 20 percent of tourist destinations worldwide have started relaxing coronavirus travel restrictions, while another 65 percent are still keeping their borders completely shut, the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said on Tuesday.

"According to UNWTO, as of 15 June, 22% of all destinations (48 destinations) have now eased restrictions on travel, up from just 3% (7 destinations) on 18 May," the specialized UN agency said.

Among those destinations that have started reopening borders are 37 in Europe; six in the Americas, including five island nations; three in Asia and the Pacific, including two small island states; and two in Africa.

"In Africa, the proportion of destinations where borders remain closed to tourists stands now at 85%. In the Americas, 76% of destinations maintain full border closures, as do 67% of destinations in Asia and the Pacific and 92% of destinations in the middle East.

In Europe, these full border closures are reduced now to 26% of all destinations," the Madrid-based UN agency specified.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili noted that "the restart of tourism is of vital importance - for livelihoods, for businesses and for national economies." The latest review, he went on, shows that more and more countries across the world are taking "responsible and measured" steps to loosen restrictions.

The coronavirus crisis, however, is not over, and the agency will continue to work with member nations to mitigate its effects on the tourism sector and ensure that tourism, "when the time is right," will "help drive a responsible and sustainable recovery," according to the UNWTO chief.

