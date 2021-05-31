Over 20% of Italians Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Italy has fully vaccinated more than 11.87 million citizens, or 20.03 percent of its population, against the coronavirus disease, according to data from the country's health ministry, released on Monday.

A week ago the 59-million country passed the 10 million threshold. As of now, almost 34.5 million doses have been administered.

Meanwhile, the spread of COVID-19 in Italy continues to go down, according to the health authorities. On Sunday, the country registered the lowest death toll since October 14 ” 44 fatalities. The numbers of hospitalized patients, as well as those in intensive care also gradually go down.

The authorities link these improvements with the successful vaccination rollout, which picked up pace this month.

Starting Monday, three Italian regions ” Sardinia, Molise and Friuli-Venezia Giulia ” were designated as the so-called white zones, where almost all lockdown measures have been lifted with exception of mandatory masks, social distancing and regular disinfection of buildings. This continues the trend of gradual lifting of the lockdown across the country.

Italy launched its vaccination drive on December 27 and aims to have 80 percent of the population immune by late September.