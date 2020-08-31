(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Over 20 percent of the population in 11 Russian regions have developed immunity against the coronavirus, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

More than 71,800 people were tested in Russia's 26 Federal subjects within the first phase of an immunity study conducted from June-August, the watchdog said in a statement.

"According to the study results, the level of immunity in 11 regions was more than 20 percent.

The maximum levels of immunity were developed among preschool children (1-6 years old) and Primary school students (7-13 years old); indicators for these age groups are 1.3-2.1 times higher than the average level of immunity in the regions," the statement read.

The highest level of immunity was found among healthcare and education sector workers, Rospotrebnadzor added.

Russia has so far confirmed 995,319 COVID-19 cases, and the death toll from the disease has reached 17,176.