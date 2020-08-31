UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20% Of Population In Russia's 11 Regions Develop COVID-19 Immunity - Health Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:41 PM

Over 20% of Population in Russia's 11 Regions Develop COVID-19 Immunity - Health Watchdog

Over 20 percent of the population in 11 Russian regions have developed immunity against the coronavirus, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Over 20 percent of the population in 11 Russian regions have developed immunity against the coronavirus, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

More than 71,800 people were tested in Russia's 26 Federal subjects within the first phase of an immunity study conducted from June-August, the watchdog said in a statement.

"According to the study results, the level of immunity in 11 regions was more than 20 percent.

The maximum levels of immunity were developed among preschool children (1-6 years old) and Primary school students (7-13 years old); indicators for these age groups are 1.3-2.1 times higher than the average level of immunity in the regions," the statement read.

The highest level of immunity was found among healthcare and education sector workers, Rospotrebnadzor added.

Russia has so far confirmed 995,319 COVID-19 cases, and the death toll from the disease has reached 17,176.

Related Topics

Education Russia Immunity From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

S. Korean Foreign Minister Reiterates Seoul's Comm ..

51 seconds ago

Matsushima 'disappointed' by Japan's Eight Nations ..

54 seconds ago

11th Muharram procession in Havelian culminated pe ..

55 seconds ago

Speaker suspends MPA's assembly membership for a d ..

57 seconds ago

Govt. making efforts to develop remote areas: Chie ..

22 minutes ago

People stage protest over provincial govt's failur ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.