Over 20% Of Russian Coronavirus Patients Have No Symptoms - Chief Public Health Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:03 PM

Over 20% of Russian Coronavirus Patients Have No Symptoms - Chief Public Health Official

Slightly over 20 percent of all the coronavirus patients across Russia have no symptoms, and only 14 percent of the patients have symptoms of pneumonia, Chief Public Health Official Anna Popova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Slightly over 20 percent of all the coronavirus patients across Russia have no symptoms, and only 14 percent of the patients have symptoms of pneumonia, Chief Public Health Official Anna Popova said on Wednesday.

"Today, slightly over 20 percent of all those identified [as coronavirus patients] have no symptoms, and only 14 percent have symptoms of pneumonia and their condition is severe or moderate. There are beds for everyone, specialized assistance is available for everyone, and people are receiving it," Popova told reporters.

