Over 20 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Military in West Bank - Red Crescent

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Over 20 Palestinians have sustained injuries in clashes with Israeli military in the north of the Jordan River Valley, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said on Tuesday.

"Twenty-two Palestinian civilians suffered tear-gas asphyxiation during clashes with the Israeli army in the northern part of the Jordan River Valley. Two others were wounded by rubber bullets," spokesperson Erab Fuqaha said.

Demonstrations against Israeli settlements are held in the north of the Jordan River Valley almost daily.

For decades Palestinians have been seeking diplomatic recognition for an independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

Israel refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.