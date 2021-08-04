Over 20 Parties, Movements Apply for Participation in Czech Parliament Elections - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) More than 20 parties and movements have applied to participate in the elections to the Czech parliament, Czech tv reported.

The deadline for applications for participation in the parliamentary elections, to be held on October 8-9, expired on Tuesday.

According to local authorities, 22 parties and movements intend to take part in the voting.