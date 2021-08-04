UrduPoint.com

Over 20 Parties, Movements Apply For Participation In Czech Parliament Elections - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:40 AM

Over 20 Parties, Movements Apply for Participation in Czech Parliament Elections - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) More than 20 parties and movements have applied to participate in the elections to the Czech parliament, Czech tv reported.

The deadline for applications for participation in the parliamentary elections, to be held on October 8-9, expired on Tuesday.

According to local authorities, 22 parties and movements intend to take part in the voting.

Related Topics

Parliament October TV

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

8 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

8 hours ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

8 hours ago
 UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Af ..

UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat - Statement

7 hours ago
 Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: Pr ..

Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: President

7 hours ago
 Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams ..

Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams, dressed as woman

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.