UrduPoint.com

Over 20 People Arrested In France Since June On Suspicion Of Arson - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Over 20 People Arrested in France Since June on Suspicion of Arson - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Twenty-five people have been arrested in France since the beginning of summer on suspicion of arson, which has been escalating the recent spread of massive forest fires across the country, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Of those arrested, four have been sentenced and six remain in custody, the French news outlet reported, citing a law enforcement source.

In July, heat and drought caused severe wildfires in France's Gironde, where fires destroyed over 20,000 hectares (49,420 acres) of forest. France spent 6.6 million Euros ($6.7 million) in 10 days to extinguish the wildfires.

Many EU countries, including Greece, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Romania and Austria, are helping France in extinguishing the fires. According to the European Forest Fire Information System, cited by Le Monde newspaper, 48,000 hectares of forest have already been destroyed by fires in France since the beginning of the year.

Related Topics

Fire Drought France Germany Austria Poland Romania Sweden Greece July Million

Recent Stories

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

2 hours ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

2 hours ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

3 hours ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

3 hours ago
 Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's ..

Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's Mega Azadi Ride with Critical ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.