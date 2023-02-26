UrduPoint.com

Over 20 People Arrested In Israel After Mass Protest - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 04:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) At least 21 protesters were arrested in Israel after the mass protest held on Saturday night against the Israeli government's controversial judicial reform, Israeli media report.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered across Israel on Saturday evening, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The Times of Israel said that 21 protesters were arrested on the Ayalon Highway and that roads in Tel Aviv were blocked for hours on Saturday.

The newspaper said citing police that a number of law enforcement officers were lightly injured during clashes with protesters in Tel Aviv, where 100,000 demonstrators gathered on Saturday.

On Tuesday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk expressed concern that the judicial reform pushed by the Israeli government may negatively impact the rights of vulnerable groups in the country and urged the suspension of the initiative.

On Monday, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, approved the first part of the judicial reform in the first reading.

The reform will limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority.

The voting in the Knesset took place amid mass protests across the country that have been held for eight consecutive weeks. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.

The current Israeli judicial system has been in place since the establishment of the state in 1948. In accordance with this system, the Supreme Court provides constitutional oversight, since Israel does not have a constitution and a constitutional court. Government decisions are largely controlled by the Supreme Court, which can overrule them if necessary.

