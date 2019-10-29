Over 20 People Dead in Landslide in Western Cameroon - Reports

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) At least 22 people have died and 34 have gone missing in a landslide in the western part of Cameroon, local media reported on Tuesday.

The landslide, caused by heavy rains, occurred in one of the districts in the city of Bafoussam, according to Actu Cameroun news site.

The authorities are conducting a rescue operation.

The country is yearly affected by the rainy season, which begins in April and ends in November and leads to considerable damage to the country's infrastructure and transport network.

