Over 20 People Dead in Northern India Amid Landslides, Flooding - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) At least 22 people have died as a result of flash floods in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, which has been hit by heavy rainfall, India Today reports.

Over 740 roads have been blocked in the state and 36 weather-related incidents have been reported from Himachal Pradesh, the news magazine said on Saturday citing state Disaster Management Department Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta.

According to Mokhta, 22 people, including eight members of the same family, have been killed and six other people are missing amid landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh.

At least ten people have been injured since Friday.

Last month, over 170 people died as a result of heavy rains, landslides and floods in the Indian state of Assam.