Over 20 People Dead, Some 30 Injured as Result of Road Accident in Haiti - Security Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) A road accident in central Haiti has left 21 people dead and about 30 more injured, the public security office said.

According to the body, the accident occurred in the commune of Arcahaie on Wednesday, when a minibus collided with a bus.

"At least 21 people have died at the site," the public security office said.

The injured people were sent to nearby hospitals.

Causes of the accident remain unknown.