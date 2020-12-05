UrduPoint.com
Over 20 People Detained During Anti-Security Law Protests In Paris - Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 09:31 PM

Over 20 People Detained During Anti-Security Law Protests in Paris - Interior Minister

French police have detained 22 people during the protests against the new security legislation in Paris on Saturday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) French police have detained 22 people during the protests against the new security legislation in Paris on Saturday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

As reported by a Sputnik correspondent earlier in the day, the second consecutive Saturday of protests in Paris grew into unrest as protesters began throwing objects at the law enforcement, to which the latter responded by firing tear gas.

"Thank you to all the law enforcement forces mobilized today, facing very violent individuals at times. Twenty two arrests have already been conducted amid the demonstration in Paris," Darmanin said on Twitter.

A similar protest in Paris last Saturday grew into massive unrest and resulted in multiple arrests.

People took to the streets in Paris and other French cities against a draft security law whose Article 24 entails one year imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 Euros ($54,000) for the distribution of images and video containing identifiable personal details of police officers and gendarmes that can potentially lead to their physical and psychological harm.

