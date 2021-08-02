(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Police have detained 21 people, including members of the military and law enforcement, as part of an investigation into the assassination attempt on Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina, the country's prosecutors say.

In July, Madagascar's authorities announced that Rajoelina had survived an assassination attempt and that several foreigners, including two French nationals, as well as residents of Madagascar, were arrested.

On Sunday, Attorney General of Madagascar Bertin Razafiarivuni told reporters that a total of 21 individuals, including 12 gendarmes and active military personnel, have been detained as part of an investigation into the assassination attempt. Fourteen of those detained have been taken into custody.

According to Razafiarivuni, investigators found a document detailing a strategic plan to neutralize five political figures in Madagascar, including the president.