UrduPoint.com

Over 20 People Detained In Connection With Assassination Attempt On Madagascar's President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:10 AM

Over 20 People Detained in Connection With Assassination Attempt on Madagascar's President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Police have detained 21 people, including members of the military and law enforcement, as part of an investigation into the assassination attempt on Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina, the country's prosecutors say.

In July, Madagascar's authorities announced that Rajoelina had survived an assassination attempt and that several foreigners, including two French nationals, as well as residents of Madagascar, were arrested.

On Sunday, Attorney General of Madagascar Bertin Razafiarivuni told reporters that a total of 21 individuals, including 12 gendarmes and active military personnel, have been detained as part of an investigation into the assassination attempt. Fourteen of those detained have been taken into custody.

According to Razafiarivuni, investigators found a document detailing a strategic plan to neutralize five political figures in Madagascar, including the president.

Related Topics

Police Madagascar July Sunday

Recent Stories

ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant g ..

ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant golden visas to resident doctor ..

7 hours ago
 Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential ..

Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential Affairs Scholarships Office si ..

7 hours ago
 Voting for UAE Pro League Awards to commence on Mo ..

Voting for UAE Pro League Awards to commence on Monday

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Moh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision

8 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign ..

Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign of 10 parks as part of joint r ..

8 hours ago
 Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.