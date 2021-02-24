Over 20 People Detained Over Clashes Near Ukrainian Presidential Office in Kiev - Police

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) More than 20 people were detained over clashes near the Ukrainian presidential office in downtown Kiev, the city police said in a statement on Facebook.

Clashes between the police and supporters of ex-head of the Odessa cell of the Right Sector extremist organization (banned in Russia) Serhiy Sternenko, sentenced to seven years for kidnapping, took place on Tuesday near the presidential administration of Ukraine in the country's capital.

"Twenty-four active protesters were taken to a police station. They gave explanations and were released," the police said.